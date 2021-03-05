BimmerToday brings us some new photos of the 2021 BMW M3 G80. Only this time around, the new sports sedan is featured in the Frozen Orange II metallic color from BMW Individual. Speaking of the the BMW Individual program, there is a wide range of paintworks available for the G80 M3 and G82 M4.

Some of those colors are the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more. Another cool color for the new M3/M4 is San Marino Blue which was recently photographed in Europe. You can see more of these new colors in our M3 and M4 coverage.

The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with paintworks like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more. Another cool color for the new M3/M4 is San Marino Blue which was recently photographed in Europe. You can see more of these new colors in our M3 and M4 coverage.

In these photos, the BMW M3 in Frozen Orange has the optional forged wheels in the Double Spoke 826 M Bi-color design. While 19-inch models are used on the front axle, 20-inch models can be used on the rear axle. And if you want to take it to the extreme, the wheels can also be ordered with semi-slicks from Michelin.

Even though the BMW Individual color palette for the new M3 and M4 is quite extensive, the standard colors offer plenty of excitement as well. The non-metallic colors are Alpine White and Sao Paulo Yellow, while the metallic palette includes Isle of Man Green, Toronto Red, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue and Brooklyn Grey. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.