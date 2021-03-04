The BMW M8 Competition in Coupe guise holds a couple of very interesting titles. It’s the most powerful production car built by BMW, and currently the fastest too, at least until the limited-run M5 CS hits the road. The BMW M8 basically a supercar in GT clothes, at least in a straight line. There may have been some debate about the M8’s performance, due to its weight and luxury. Not anymore.

That’s because the guys from Road & Track put together a short list (well, short might be an overstatement) of the fastest cars they tested in a straight line in the last 10 years. Surprisingly or not, BMW made the cut not with one but two cars, and one of them is close to the top. This top 10 was made up with numbers the people at R&T recorded themselves, not what manufacturers claim, as the differences between those two parameters might be pretty big.

First up was the 2019 BMW M5 Competition, with a 0-60 mph of 2.6 seconds which is already incredibly fast for a four-door sedan. The M5 was just as fast as the McLaren 720S Coupe and just 0.1 seconds slower than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS (2.5 seconds). Those are proper, bonafide, rare, incredibly fast supercars, mind you. And the M5, a four-door sedan was right up there with them. The BMW M8 Competition was even faster though.

Matching the GT2 RS, the M8 will do 0-60 mph in the same 2.5 seconds which is incredibly fast. Just to put things in perspective, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, an all-wheel drive electric car with an additional 130 HP will be just 0.1 seconds faster. The same can be said about the 2020 Tesla Model S Performance model and the Bugatti Chiron Sport. The only cars faster than the M8 Competition were the Porsche 918 Spyder, 911 Turbo S and Lamborghini Huracan Performante. Now that’s the kind of company you want to be in.

[Source: Road & Track]