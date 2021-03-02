Until the BMW M5 CS actually hits the road, the BMW M8 Competition Coupe will maintain its position as the fastest BMW on sale. Its 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 — making 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque — makes it an absolute monster in a straight line, cracking 60 mph in under three seconds. However, what’s it actually like on track, where M cars are supposed to have been born?

In this new episode of RATED, from Hagerty, we take a look at the BMW M8 Competition Coupe through the eyes of both a motoring journalist and a racing driver.

First up, we hear from journalist Kevin Madsen, who puts the car through its paces on track. After that, racing driver Robb Holland takes it for a spin and obviously is able to extract a bit more out of it, due to his racing pedigree. Afterward, both score the M8 in different categories, to come up with a final score.

Without spoiling it too much, the M8 Competition Coupe isn’t rated super highly. Sure, its performance and speed are incredible and there are some things to love about it but it’s not the best car for the money. Especially at the as-tested price of the car in the video. Their exact test car wore a sticker price of $175,000-ish, which is just far, far too much for an M8. At that price point, you can get a Porsche 911 Turbo, which will demolish an M8 in both a straight-line and on track, while also looking and feeling more special inside. You could also get an Audi R8 V10, which is just as fast, looks a helluva lot better and has a V10 soundtrack that will not only send chills down your spine but also shame the M8’s synthetic engine noise into hiding.

So the BMW M8 Competition Coupe is an impressive car, one that appeals to the brain, with how it’s able t move so quickly despite weighing so much. However, it never appeals to the heart, which is its biggest issue.