The new M3 and M4 models are about to hit the showroom floors in just about every country in the world right now and the first reviews of the cars are inbound on March 9. A lot has already been said about them and we can’t wait to share our own thoughts but until then, let’s take a look at what German tuner Manhart put together for us. These are not real-life cars but renderings done by the company, to offer a preview of what’s to come, as soon as they can get their hands on them.

At the moment, the parts you see here are still in development and will be released at a later date. From what we can gather, Manhart will be doing its usual thing on the G80 M3 and G82 M4. We’ll get huge aero bits both up front and in the back, most likely made of carbon fiber entirely. As you can notice, a new set of side skirts was applied, a new rear diffuser (as a matter of fact that may be a whole new rear bumper) and a new splitter up front.

The wheels we won’t even mention as they are sort of implied by now. On the technical side of things, the tuner is preparing some impressive upgrades, inspired by their previous work with the S58 engine on the X3 M. The regular M3 and M4 models will be getting an upgrade taking the power output to 590 HP, while the Competition models will go up from 510 HP to 620 HP. Considering the latter are getting all-wheel drive as well things should be getting very, very fast.

A new exhaust system is also apparently in the works, for both variants, as well as a Stage 2 upgrade that will be released later on. There’s no official info on the specs of that particular kit for now, but considering what we’ve seen from Manhart in the past, crazy power figures could be in the works.