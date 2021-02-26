Ever since Lamborghini unveiled the Urus, enthusiasts worldwide started thinking about which cars it should take on. The truth of the matter is, Lamborghini arrived a bit late to the party, as BMW, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche already had uber-fast SUVs on sale for several years. However, since this is Lamborghini we’re talking about and only their second-ever SUV-shaped car made (though the LM002 barely counts), it’s only natural to try and see how it compares.

The Urus doesn’t disappoint on any front. It’s the fastest SUV of its size you can buy right now, both on the drag strip and on the track. The main issue it has is that there are plenty of options out there that aren’t far behind. The BMW X6 M in Competition guise is one of them. However, the video below doesn’t show these two cars going at it but, instead, an older-generation X6 M that was tuned to beat the raging bull in the horsepower department.

According to the announcer in the recording, the BMW X6 M has a Stage 3 upgrade which means it didn’t get just a new ECU map, but some hardware changes as well. There’s no mention anywhere about what exactly has been changed but the power output is claimed to be 800 horsepower which is seriously up from the stock 575 horsepower the X6 M F86 used to come with. As for the rest of the car, maybe an upgrade for the eight-speed transmission would be welcome.

Nevertheless, the car it’s going up against is stock and that means this is not a fair fight, even though the BMW is a generation old. The Lamborghini Urus therefore has to rely on the 650 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque the 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 under its hood makes, along with its super-fast gearbox and all-wheel drive. Could the Italian keep up or even beat the BMW? Let’s find out.