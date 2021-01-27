In case you like the new M Carbon bucket seats that will be available on the new M3 and M4 models as well as the M5 CS, but prefer the shape of the M8, you need not worry. BMW has you covered. The Germans announced the availability of those exact seats on the M8 range as well which is terrific news for all fans of the M division and its products. They will be an optional extra, of course, and you will be able to configure your own car with them included starting this March.

M Carbon bucket seats will be available for the BMW M8 Competition Coupé, the BMW M8 Competition Convertible and the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe . With their novel, structure-based design, visible carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) surfaces, integrated headrests, openings in the backrests and side sections as well as guides for multi-point seat belts, they combine racing functionality with long-distance comfort and luxurious quality of workmanship.

The M Carbon bucket seats for the driver and front passenger are electrically adjustable for height, tilt and forward/back positioning. In addition, the inclination and width of their backrests can be adjusted at the touch of a button. They feature leather and Alcantara seat surfaces and are also heated. Illuminated “M8” lettering on the headrests and a memory function on the driver’s side are also part of the equipment package of the M Carbon bucket seats. Their lightweight construction concept leads to a significant weight reduction compared to the standard M sports seats.

Other M cars haven’t been left out either. The new M3 and M4 models will also get a new paint color, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, right around the same time as well as Merino leather in five additional colors. BMW X5 M and X6 M models (and their Competition versions) are also in line to get the Shadow Line lights as well as the nanoparticle filter for the cabin alongside the BMW M8 models.