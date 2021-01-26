BMW M invited us last week for a preview of the upcoming BMW M5 CS. The location? The exciting BMW M Studio in Garching where the M wizards often hide some of their most unique models. And they have certainly not disappointed us. On display there was a 2021 BMW M3 Sedan featuring the Chalk color. This paintwork was once made famous by Porsche and is quite unique. The Chalk color comes from the BMW Individual department and can be ordered by customers around the world. The price tag? Likely in the $5,000 range.

But that’s not all. While on site, BMW M has also let us startup the car and rev the engine to bring you some exhaust sounds. The car started up in the default Comfort Mode, but we quickly switched to Sport Mode. Note: This is the BMW M3 in European spec which means that it has the OPF installed so it affects the sound. The US version sounds better.

The previous-gen M3 and M4 used an S55 engine, which was a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6. It’s the very same engine that powers the new M2 Competition. While it’s an incredibly effective engine, delivering power and punch at every point in the rev range, it severely lacks in both its noise and drama. It’s just a flat-sounding engine. This new car, though, uses BMW’s new S58 engine, which is also a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six but a far better one. The S58 is based off of BMW’s B58, which is probably the best normal-ish six-cylinder engine on the market. For the BMW M4, that S58 makes 473 horsepower as-standard but can be bumped to 503 horsepower for Competition-spec. More importantly, it sounds great, as seen in the BMW X3 M also.

