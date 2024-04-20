Proving once again that power isn’t everything, this drag race between a BMW M8 and a Bentley Continental GT shows weight is just as important. Edmunds lined up Bavaria’s Competition Coupe against Crewe’s GT Speed in a V8 versus W12 showdown. These are technically called U-drag races because the cars turn around at the half-point and go back to their original positions.

At 4,212 pounds, the M8 is no Miata. However, the Continental is even more of a porker. It tips the scales at a substantial 4,965 pounds. The British luxury grand tourer tries to make up for that by packing more punch: 650 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Its German adversary has to make do with “only” 617 hp and 553 lb-ft. With a weight-to-power ratio of 7.64 lb/hp, the Bentley has a deficit compared to the BMW’s 6.83 lb/hp.

The Bentley had the better start in the first drag race but it didn’t take long for the BMW to catch up and take the lead. It was already ahead at the half-point, and the gap continued to grow until the end of the race. In the subsequent duel, the M8 had the better start and was never in any danger of losing the first position.

Looking at their best times, both the M8 and Continental needed 3.4 seconds to hit 60 mph. The BMW completed the quarter mile in 126.9 mph at a trap speed of 11 seconds whereas the Bentley took 11.2 seconds at 124.6 mph. For the whole run, M’s coupe needed 32.6 seconds to cover the 3,920 feet. It crossed the finish line while doing 138.8 mph. The GT Speed did the job in 33.4 seconds and had a trap speed of 138 mph.

While the BMW is the one to get if you’re after performance, the Bentley is the more luxurious. It better be given the massive price gap between the two. The M8 tested by Edmunds carried a sticker price of $158,095. The Continental GT Speed? A whopping $391,610. Yes, the Bentley was roughly two and a half times more expensive than the M8.

Source: Edmunds Cars / YouTube