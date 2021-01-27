The Bavarians at BMW M are expanding their range of CS models with the introduction of the BMW M5 CS. The limited-run, exclusive special-edition M5 model is the latest and greatest from the boys in Garching offering a combination of improved performance, lighter weight and a unique interior set up that we have not seen before from BMW. To get you through the highlights of the new M5 top model, we put together a top 10 of the highlights seen in the new M5 CS.

Most powerful series production BMW ever

The familiar 4.4-liter V8 engine with 467 kW/626 hp on tap makes the BMW M5 CS the most powerful car in the history of BMW M. Standard features include the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which also offers a 2WD mode for pure rear-wheel drive. Torque stayed the same as before at 750 Nm. The enhanced performance allows the CS to sprint from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, and from 0 – 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10.4 seconds. Top speed is an electronically governed 305 km/h (189 mph).

70 kg of weight saving

A series of design changes has enabled BMW M to remove 70 kilograms (230 lbs for U.S. models) in weight over the BMW M5 Competition. The total weight is 1825 kg (DIN) or 1900 kg (EU). The engineers managed to remove a series of standard equipment lowering the weight by 13 kg. There is no trough-load, 4-zone air-condition, driving assist, cd player and comfort access. The ceramic brakes and lightweight wheels save 25 kg. The carbon exterior package removes 7 kg and the interior carbon plus new rear seats shed off 11 kg. Finally they also managed to remove 14 kgs of sound insulation.

Wheels and tires

The M5 CS rolls on 20-inch M forged wheels in Y-spoke design (front: 9.5 J x 20, rear: 10.5 J x 20). The wheels are shod into Pirelli P Zero Corsa track tires (front: 275/35 R 20, rear: 285/35 R 20). The retuned bearing springs at the front and rear axle and further refined damper control have been adapted to the lower vehicle weight and the increased performance potential of the tires.

Yellow headlights from the M8 First Edition

The L-shaped light tubes of the BMW Laser headlights illuminate yellow instead of white when low beam, high beam or the Welcome Light is switched on. This is a design characteristic that we first saw on the M8 1-of-8 Gran Coupe, which was released to the public at the end of 2019. The model was limited to only eight pieces. The M5 CS will have the feature on all cars that are being produced.

Limited color availability

Available alongside the Brands Hatch Grey metallic paint shade are the exclusive BMW Individual matte paint finishes Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic. Other individual paint colors are not available. The colors are combined with a series of parts dressed in Gold Bronze. These are the BMW kidney grille surrounds, the “M5 CS” badges on the kidney grille, the M gills on the front wings and the boot lid. Also the wheels are dressed in Goldbronze, no other color is available.

Carbon ceramic brakes are standard with a twist

The M Carbon ceramic brakes are standard and come with calipers which are painted in Red as standard and gold is available as an option if you prefer. Normally you would have gold calipers as standard, but in the case of the M5 CS the red matches a whole range of red details which you will find inside the interior.

Extensive carbon exterior package

The roof, bonnet, front splitter, exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, M Power engine compartment cover and intake silencer are made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). Some elements feature exposed carbon fibre and the bonnet has two air vents which allow hot air to leave the engine bay. On the inside of the bonnet you will find the M5 CS logo embossed in the carbon fiber.

Interior set up for four passengers

Onboard the BMW M5 CS four people are seated in four individual seats; the driver and front passenger in M Carbon seats (released on the new BMW M3 and M4) and two other passengers in two separate rear seats. The black Merino leather covers (fine-grain for the front seats) also feature contrasting panels and decorative stitching in Mugello Red. The integral head restraints – with illuminated M5 logos for the front seats – display an outline of the legendary Nürburgring circuit. There is a CS logo positioned between both rear seats.

Nice range of interior refinements

Inside, you will find a new range of upgrades, such as the centre marker perforation with red background on the M Alcantara steering wheel, the gearshift paddles (released on the new BMW M3 and M4) made from carbon fibre and the steering wheel spokes, which have Black Chrome trim. Next to this, there is a fixed lightweight cover on the center console, which replaces the usual armrest with opening lid. Its black Merino leather is complemented by red double stitching. The color red is used again for the “CS” badging on the instrument panel. On the dashboard displays in front of you, you will notice the Gold Bronze details on the animated M5 CS model.

Availability and pricing

The European market launch of the new BMW M5 CS will get underway in March with the first cars arriving at dealers and clients in April. The U.S. market will get the first units in Summer 2021. The vehicle is limited by a production time of one year and is available across the globe except for China. In Germany it will have a base starting price of 180,400 EUR and in the UK at 137,700 GBP making it the most expensive BMW ever made looking at just its base specification. The M5 CS comes highly equipped. There are only a small number of checkboxes on the option list, such as the body color, brake caliper color, sun protection glass and the exclusive galvanic embellishers for the controls of the iDrive controller, audio and temperature dials.