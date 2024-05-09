As BMW contemplates the future of its lineup, the conversation around the BMW M8 family, a car that blends the boundary between luxury and sport, is heating up. Scheduled to be phased out by 2026, there’s a burning question among enthusiasts: does the M8 deserve a spectacular send-off? This question is even more relevant today since we’ve learned recently that BMW has yet to define the future plans for the 8 Series lineup.

Understanding the M8’s Unique Position

At a glance, the BMW M8 Coupe might seem overshadowed by more established names like the Porsche 911 or even its sibling, the M5. Yes, your statement is generally correct but might need a slight adjustment based on the latest pricing information I have. The BMW M8, with its starting price around $138,500, is indeed one of the most expensive models in BMW’s current lineup. This high price point has arguably been a barrier to its broader acceptance and success. The high cost aligns with its positioning as a high-performance, luxury grand tourer, but it also limits its appeal to a narrower segment of the automotive market.

But the M8’s credentials are strong featuring a blend of BMW’s robust 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 prowess wrapped in a sleek, two-door silhouette (or a more practical but equally stylish Gran Coupe). This car isn’t just fast, boasting a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds, it’s also a great gran tourer for long trips.

Yet, for all its grandeur, the M8 can feel like a niche within a niche.

The Opportunity for a Bespoke Masterpiece

With the M8’s days numbered, I find myself imagining what a final, track-focused version could look like. Think about it: a bespoke M8 with a tweaked exterior and interior, some proper weight savings, and a bit more oomph in the engine. One exciting possibility could be stripping down its weight, including removing the rear bench, to sharpen its edge against the track legends. Customization could extend to more exotic materials, unique paint options, and personalized interior features, enhancing both the car’s performance and its emotional appeal.

Of course, we would love to see bespoke design based on the M8, similar to the BMW Touring Coupe Concept which was based on the Z4 Roadster. The CLAR platform allows plenty of freedom to BMW engineers and designers to play with the proportions and shapes, giving us a sleek and beautiful GT.

Why a Special Edition Makes Sense

A special edition BMW M8 could do more than just send off a model; it could cement its legacy. BMW has a history of elevating M models into something memorable. We’ve seen in the history with the likes of the E46 M3 CSL, E92 M3 GTS, now with the M4 CSL, and even with the somewhat controversial 3.0 CSL.

This isn’t just about giving the M8 a proper goodbye; it’s about giving it the recognition it deserves. It’s about crafting an ultimate version that could stand toe-to-toe with high-end sportscars. And interesting enough, we’ve already seen a funky looking M8 prototype on the Nurburgring back in 2021. The hood featured a couple of vents and was topped with a fixed rear wing, while the rear window showed some unusual stickers and cooling.

Here’s hoping BMW pulls out all the stops and lets the M8 go out with the bang it deserves. [Renders: @magnus.concepts]