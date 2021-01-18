Normally, the BMW 7 Series doesn’t really have a rival from Porsche. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer doesn’t make a full-size sedan focused on comfort. That’s not to say that Porsches can’t be comfortable, but they do tend to focus more on performance and body control. However, for the sake of this drag race, we’re going to make an exception and compare the BMW 750i with the Panamera Turbo. And there are valid reasons why that’s not complete madness.

On paper, these two cars are very close in terms of specs. The BMW 750i got a drastic improvement when the facelift came out. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood went up to a claimed total power output of 530 HP and 750 Nm of torque. Those are insane numbers! At the same time, the car is pretty heavy and wasn’t designed to win drag races from the get go. It tips the scale at 2.2 tons and that has an adverse effect on the performance. It’s not slow though, with a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4 seconds flat.

And while at first you might think comparing it to a Panamera is wrong, the numbers might say otherwise. The Panamera Turbo uses a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned to make 550 HP and 770 Nm of torque. It also has all-wheel drive and an automatic 8-speed gearbox but, unlike the BMW, the cog-shifter in the Panamera has a double-clutch setup. Surprisingly though, the BMW is the lighter car here, tipping the scale at 2,040 kilos compared to the 2,100 kilos of the Porsche. Let that sink in…

Even so, in a straight line performance test, such a small difference will not change the outcome of the race. The Porsche Panamera Turbo is also fitted with the Sport Chrono package which means it will launch like a wounded beast forward. Don’t believe us? Watch the clip below!