Video: BMW 330e vs Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid EV race

The BMW 3 Series range just got a few new models today, all wearing the same “330e” badge on the back end. The BMW 330e portfolio is expanding but the one model that started it all is the sedan, with the F30 generation. It’s a good choice for those looking to drive locally with zero tailpipe emissions but while also fearing the fact that a longer trip would take too long because of recharging. The 330e PHEV offers a great mix for all situations.

It also seems to keep up with vastly more expensive and powerful cars in a straight line. To be more precise, what we have in the video below is a drag race between a BMW 330e and a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid. Taking a look at the specs will tell you that if both cars were to use all their power combined, the outcome of the race would be embarrassing for the BMW. That’s because the Panamera has up to 680 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque at its disposal.

On the other hand, the BMW 330e comes with just 288 HP and up to 310 lb-ft of torque at its disposal. However, if you take the internal combustion engines out of the equation, things come dangerously close between these two. The Panamera uses a 136 HP electric motor while the BMW has 130 HP at its disposal. Therefore, considering the sheer size difference between the two, things should be pretty close if you race then in EV mode, right?

That’s what the clip shows, with a slight edge for the Panamera compared to the measly BMW 330e. It’s a funny clip nonetheless and an interesting idea too. If these owners ever decided to race these cars around town, in a zero-emissions zone, while say driving to work, the two would be dangerously slow and close.