Just like most markets in the world, the German car market tumbled in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. But there was on area where the car market saw growth in: electro-mobility. According to the latest numbers published by the Federal Motor Transport Authority, new registrations of cars with electrified drives have grown considerably compared to the previous year. In the case of all-electric cars, the growth is spectacular: 206 percent. Overall, the category of vehicles with alternative drives in 2020 will be around 25 percent.

The German KBA has a broader definition for alternative drives, which according to them, includes electric cars, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell, natural gas and hybrids. In the latter category we also have the cars with the 48-volt electrical system. Therefore, a model like the 530d is considered a hybrid, thanks to its 48-volt. Yet, the number of electric drives accounted for 13.5 percent of new registrations in 2020. In 2020, 194,163 new electric cars were registered in Germany, with Volkswagen taking over the role of market leader before Renault.

Once a leader in the space, BMW had to give up the crown in 2020 to Volkswagen. Furthermore, the Munich-based company was only in fourth place behind Audi and Mercedes with a share of 8.6 percent of electric cars and plug-in hybrid. 2021 is looking more promising for BMW with several plug-in hybrids and electric cars going into production: i4, iX3, iX and 320e.

Today, BMW only sells one electric vehicle – the i3 and i3S. But by 2025, the company promises at least 12 fully electric variants and a lot more plug-in hybrids.

