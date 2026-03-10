The next step for electrified BMWs is almost upon us! With the BMW iX3 officially debuted months ago and the EV 3 Series debuting in just over a week, Neue Klasse is really ramping up. Which of course, calls into question the value proposition of some of BMW’s current EV options. Shoppers contemplating a switch to electric — or replacing their current EV — today still have two excellent vehicles to choose from: the BMW iX and the BMW i4. While entirely new just a few short years ago, both have arguably become staples of the brand. But with Neue Klasse so close around the corner, does it still make sense to shop for one?

New Meets Old: Comparing iX/i4 and Neue Klasse

There’s no doubt about it: the Neue Klasse cars will have an edge over the existing electric offerings. But is it really that wide of a gap? The iX tops out at around 364 miles of range by U.S. measurements. Meanwhile, the iX3 should have a range of around 400 miles on a full charge (around 500 miles WLTP). The i4, on the other hand, taps out around 330 miles of range. While BMW trickled out i3 sedan technical specifications, we don’t have a concrete number for range quite yet. But since the car uses the same Gen6 battery tech as the iX3, we have to assume range will be comparable. No matter how you slice it, the Neue Klasse cars will offer more range — and almost certainly improved performance — than the i4 and iX.

Another area where Neue Klasse will certainly differ from iX and i4 is inside. iDrive X and Panoramic Vision will revolutionize how BMW drivers interact with their vehicles. In current models, iDrive 9 provides entertainment and information, relying on a huge screen comprising a digital gauge cluster and central display. iDrive X moves in a completely different direction, eschewing monitors in favor of a smaller center screen and panoramic display that puts all the information drivers need most right in front of the windscreen. The lack of a traditional gauge cluster is a bold move. And, frankly, it might not be one all buyers appreciate — at least at first.

The Reality: iX and i4 Are Still Great Cars

The new i3 and iX3 will boast new technology and improved battery performance. But independent from all else, the 2026 BMW iX and i4 are still wonderful cars. Indeed, you don’t have to look hard to find praise from us and other outlets for both vehicles. The range improvements are somewhat marginal (at least from iX to iX3; the disparity will likely be a bit more noticeable for sedan shoppers). And you also have to consider price. Demand has and likely will continue to slow for both models, which means a good bargain might be easier to find than you might think. Also: there’s still a bit of a wait for either Neue Klasse model. Fall 2026 is still a few months away, and there’s something to be said for driving your new car today as opposed to six months from now.

Moving on an i4 or iX makes even more sense to me if you’re leasing. Wicked depreciation is nothing new for EVs or luxury cars, but it could impact these models even more severely when Neue Klasse cars start hitting the highways. Leasing makes that none of your concern, and allows you to move into a Neue Klasse car after the lease term ends. Of course, the iX and i4 are also great choices if you aren’t enthused by either the design or cabin layout (or both) of the Neue Klasse vehicles. As polarizing as iDrive 9 is, iDrive X will represent a drastic change and present an even sharper learning curve and adjustment period.

So even though Neue Klasse is closer than ever, the familiar iX and i4 are still sensible choices. We don’t yet know how severely different range and performance will be from the i3 to the i4, nor how Neue Klasse’s release will impact depreciation of the current models. But there are still some good reasons to go with the tried and true BMW EV lineup.