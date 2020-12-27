The BMW 320e leaks ahead of an official announcement. The new plug-in hybrid of the current G20 3 Series generation just popped up on the online configurator of BMW.nl. The images show the Luxury Line of the 320e, but there is an option to add some M Performance Parts to the highly efficient hybrid. According to our sources, the 320e will be offered in both sedan and Touring guise, so the choice for potential customers will be ever more varied.

Like the 330e, the 320e would use the B48 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine, in a throttled version. Paired with the electric motor, the total power output is not likely to go over 200 horsepower, since that will bring the 320e PHEV models into the 330e territory.

The pure-electric driving range is also unclear, but it shouldn’t be different than what the 330e offers: around 50 kilometers on electric power. The big news though would be the availability of a rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive 320e Touring, which is likely the more popular model in Europe.

All the new BMW PHEVs can be charged at conventional household sockets using the standard charging cable. Using this method, the completely discharged battery of a BMW 330e can absorb 80 per cent of its total capacity within 4.2 hours. 5.7 hours is the estimated period required for a 100% recharge. With a BMW i Wallbox, these charging operations can be completed with 2.4 and 3.4 hours respectively. The same numbers should apply to the 320e models as well.

At the moment, BMW has a rather fast expanding line-up of hybrid cars. We have the 330e, BMW 530e, 545e, 745e, X3 30e, X5 xDrive45e and even MPVs using similar powertrains in the shape of the BMW 225xe Active Tourer.

During a recent meeting held in Munich, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse talked about future hybrids. “By the end of the year, we will have 12 fully electric and plug-in hybrid models on the roads. Customers desire our plug-in hybrids because they can use them as their only vehicle,” said Zipse. “The 3 Series Touring will also be available as a plug-in hybrid variant next year,” he added.

Now we just need to wait for the official announcement and specs.