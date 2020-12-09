What hasn’t already been said about the BMW M2 CS? This car has been praised countless times since it’s been released and all of those glowing reviews are actually making me jealous, since I, personally, haven’t been able to drive one. I think you can understand my frustration, but I still have hope that I will get to drive one in the near future. In the meantime, yet another review popped up and called the M2 CS straight up the ‘Last Great BMW M Car’.

The main reason why the BMW M2 CS stands out in the crowd today is that it is built on the oldest platform in the BMW range today. It will soon get replaced and upgraded but the thing is, there’s just no other car in the line-up right now that offers the same analogue feel like the M2 CS and chances are, once the new models come around, that will be lost too. I know people are asking for more tech, more digitalization and features but the harsh truth is that when it comes to having fun, old school is still the best school.

And the M2 CS manages to meet us in the middle. It’s doesn’t use technologies that are eons old. It’s still decently modern, with a lot of modern-day applications inside. The iDrive system might be a year or two old but it still works flawlessly. The instrument cluster may be analogue but that’s actually preferred. The engine might also be one of the oldest in the range but it still does a great job. Speaking of which, the S55 inline six under the hood and the perfectly tuned chassis make this M2 CS a rare combo.

All in all, this is basically the E46 M3 of our day and even a ruler would agree, as the two cars are very similar in size and feel. As we’re going to be moving on, this analogue feel will be gone as will be the manual gearbox this particular tester was fitted with. And that’s why this may very well be the last great M car.