Mercedes is riding high these days. The AMG division is now claiming not one but two Nurburgring records. After announcing that the AMG GT63 S 4-door is now the fastest premium production four-door model on the Ring, the same guys claimed the fastest production car title on the same track this week, with the AMG GT Black Series. While all that is impressive, you probably already know that Nurburgring lap times are nothing more than bragging rights at this point.

Nevertheless, those claims help sell cars and BMW should be paying attention. To be fair, the Bavarians have never been too excited about setting record lap times on the Green Hell but why not start now? After all, we’ve seen plenty of drag races between the AMG GT63 S and various BMW M cars where the Affalterbach model lost. If that’s the case in a straight line, surely the same could be done around the track, right?

The video below shows a different story though. In it we get to take a look at how the AMG GT63 S 4-door fares against a BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition in an acceleration test. On paper, the two should be equally fast but the AMG seems a bit faster, at higher speeds. The two are using V8 engines but with a couple of interesting differences.

Whereas the BMW uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, the AMG model uses a 4-liter unit. Both cars have their turbochargers mounted in what is known in the industry as a ‘hot V’ configuration. Both have all-wheel drive but whereas the M8 uses an 8-speed unit, the Mercedes has a 9-speed one. Furthermore, the GT63 S also has 14 extra HP on the 625 of the blue-and-white roundel model and some extra 150 Nm of torque. Considering how small the difference between the two is, which four-door coupe model would fit better on your driveway?