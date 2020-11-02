The beautiful Ametrin Metallic built a name for itself when the BMW X7 was introduced in 2019. It became even more famous after BMW decided to feature it on the M8 Gran Coupe. Fast forward a year later and it’s now ALPINA’s turn to dress their own version of the X7 in Ametrin. The 2021 ALPINA XB7 is now going on the market, but before that, we headed north to Monticello to test the 7-seater SUV both on track and on the road.

We’ve already seen the heavy and luxurious truck taking on some race tracks in Germany, but this is the first time U.S. media gets to drive. Our full review is just day away, but in the meantime, we invite you to this exclusive photo gallery.

Furthermore, let’s recap some of the XB7 tech specs. Powering the ALPINA XB7 is the 4.4 liter BiTurbo engine from the B7 limousine. So it gets the same tuning treatment; bigger twin-scroll turbochargers, upgraded intake and exhaust manifolds, additional water, transmission and oil coolers and a new stainless steel exhaust system.

All of that combines to make 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful ALPINA to date, even if it’s just by a few ponies. According to BMW and ALPINA, the XB7 is capable of 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat and can nail the quarter-mile in just 12.6 seconds. The ALPINA XB7 is capable of going past an electronically-limited 180 mph.

The ALPINA XB7 also gets a revised eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic gearbox, which has been tuned for both faster responses and smoother shifts. That gearbox is still paired with an xDrive all-wheel drive system but one that’s also been tuned by ALPINA and features an electronically-controlled limited-slip rear differential.

Therefore, you can easily play around with the XB7 on the track, especially since the engineers in Buchloe have given the ALPINA XB7 bespoke suspension kinematics and geometries, as well as a two-axle air suspension, to keep all of that weight in check when hustling it around.

Its as-standard air suspension can raise and lower and different speeds, for different reasons. At low speeds, the suspension will raise to clear steep driveways or speed bumps. At higher speeds, though, the ALPINA XB7 will lower its suspension and ride height for better stability.

The ALPINA XB7 is priced at $142,295 (including $995 destination), a $41,700 over the $100,595 ask for the BMW X7 M50i.