After having seen the M8 Competition Gran Coupe in Sonic Speed Blue, the BMW Abu Dhabi dealership now exhibits a special F93 M8 garnished with lots of BMW Individual options. Both outside and inside. The sales representatives opted out for some striking and contrasting individualization choices. Thus, they decided to go for the dark BMW Individual Ametrin metallic paintwork, which further emphasizes the powerful and muscular character of the M8 Competition Gran Coupe.

The elegant exterior color is complemented by the optional M Carbon Pack which adorns the front air vent details, the side air breathers, the kidney grille, the exterior mirror caps and the rear diffuser in a shiny, carbon fiber material.

Also, to ensure a lower kerb weight, as part of the M Carbon pack, the roof and boot lid-mounted rear spoiler are also manufactured out of CFRP material. The 20″ code 811 M alloys sports both a star- and Y-spoke design, with bicolor finish. This special F93 M8 example is also fitted with the trailblazing M Carbon-Ceramic brakes as depicted by the gold-painted calipers featuring the large ///M logo.

Last, but not least, the side window are ornaments are finished in shiny black chrome as part of the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package. The quad tail pipe finishers are further visually distinguished by the same black chrome finish.

Step inside and the BMW Individual festival continues straight on. The seats and lower sections of the door covers and dashboard are dressed in a fine, full BMW Individual Merino Silverstone/Black leather upholstery with special M quilting.

By contrast, the upper part of the door covers and top section of the dashboard are enclosed in the BMW Individual Merino Black leather with grey contrast stitching. The carbon fiber trim panels on the center console further underline the high-performance character of the car.

The M steering wheel with the M1 and M2 buttons is covered in fine black leather and features contrast stitching in the iconic M colors. The motorsport ambiance of the cabin is further enhanced by the special M seatbelts.

The new BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe is powered by the S63 4.4-liter V8 beast, which pumps out a massive 625 PS (617 hp) and an equally outrageous torque of 750 Nm. The impressive output is channeled through M Steptronic gearbox to the M xDrive chassis, thus helping the car sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

Check out more photos of this Ametrin M8 Competition Gran Coupe in the following gallery.