Today, we bring you some exclusive photos of the first ever BMW ALPINA XB7. The luxury SUV is currently tested in Europe, both on and off the track, and we got our hands on this extensive photo gallery. Like most ALPINA products, the XB7 is subtle in its design at first glance, so it doesn’t look unlike a normal BMW X7, until you get up close.

Immediately you’ll notice the new lower front valance with the classic “ALPINA” badge built in. Out back, a subtle rear diffuser sits nestled in between quad exhaust pipes that hint at the power underneath. You’ll also notice the stunning optional, Anthracite-finished 23″ classic ALPINA-style wheels (21″ wheels are standard).

The interior looks similar to that of a standard X7 but it’s only after a closer look that you’ll notice the fine differences. And they are fine differences. While the Merino leather seats are carryovers from the X7 xDrive50i, the steering wheel has been wrapped in ultra-fine Lavalina Leather.

A Revised Engine And Suspension

Powering the ALPINA XB7 is the 4.4 liter BiTurbo engine from the B7 limousine. So it gets the same tuning treatment; bigger twin-scroll turbochargers, upgraded intake and exhaust manifolds, additional water, transmission and oil coolers and a new stainless steel exhaust system.

All of that combines to make 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful ALPINA to date, even if it’s just by a few ponies. According to BMW and ALPINA, the XB7 is capable of 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat and can nail the quarter-mile in just 12.6 seconds. The ALPINA XB7 is capable of going past an electronically-limited 180 mph.

The ALPINA XB7 also gets a revised eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic gearbox, which has been tuned for both faster responses and smoother shifts. That gearbox is still paired with an xDrive all-wheel drive system but one that’s also been tuned by ALPINA and features an electronically-controlled limited-slip rear differential.

Therefore, you can easily play around with the XB7 on the track, especially since the engineers in Buchloe have given the ALPINA XB7 bespoke suspension kinematics and geometries, as well as a two-axle air suspension, to keep all of that weight in check when hustling it around.

Its as-standard air suspension can raise and lower and different speeds, for different reasons. At low speeds, the suspension will raise to clear steep driveways or speed bumps. At higher speeds, though, the ALPINA XB7 will lower its suspension and ride height for better stability.

The ALPINA XB7 is priced at $142,295 (including $995 destination), a $41,700 over the $100,595 ask for the BMW X7 M50i. Deliveries are set to begin in September.

