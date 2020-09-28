From the UK, we bring you the first photos of the new 2021 BMW M3 G80 in Brooklyn Grey. The beautiful grey is one of the six metallic colors offered for the new G80 M3 and G82 M4. The other five are Isle of Man Green, Toronto Red, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey and Portimao Blue. Two non-metallic colors are offered as well: Alpine White and Sao Paulo Yellow.

And if those colors are not enough to satisfy your tastes, then the BMW Individual folks have you covered. BMW offers plenty of exciting paintworks like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

Customers who opt for the Competition models can choose for the newly designed M exterior mirrors and a rear spoiler to be in body color, plus chrome tailpipes.

The G80 M3 spotted in these images also features the carbon fiber package which match perfectly the subdued shade of grey. The M Carbon exterior package is also available as an option. The parts included in the package are wide front air intakes, a rear diffuser – with unique geometry for each model – and exterior mirror caps and a rear spoiler made from gloss carbon fiber. The lighter paint job also better emphasizes the curvy rear-end of the G80 M3 which give the car a solid and wide look from behind.

Speaking of carbon fiber, the M Carbon bucket seats are a new addition to the M3 and M4 option list. The newly developed seats have integral head restraints and an illuminated model badge. The use of carbon parts positioned between your legs and on the backrest are an absolute feast for carbon fetishists.

The cut-outs in the side bolsters and below the head restraints complement the seat package offering 9.6 kilograms in weight saving over the two standard M sport seats. The buckets are only available with automatic controls. Manual seat control is not available.

But it’s not just the outside color palette that’s exciting. The leather trim, like the optional fine-grain Merino full leather trim, is available in Black with accents in Anthracite, Silverstone/Black with accents in Anthracite, Kyalami Orange/Black with accents in Black and Yas Marina Blue/Black with accents in Yellow. Another option is the BMW Individual full leather trim in Fjord Blue/Black, Fiona Red/Black, Tartufo or Ivory White.

Borrowed from the M8, the new BMW M3 gets drive-by-wire braking with two different modes for brake feel. So you can drive around with Comfort brakes around town, which provide a more relaxed, more natural brake feel, or you can put them in Sport mode for a sharper brake pedal response.

They’re also quite big stoppers, for the M3. It gets 380 mm rotors up front and 370 mm ones out back, to go along with six-piston calipers calipers up front and single-pistons calipers out back. If you upgrade to the carbon ceramic brakes, you get 400 mm and 380 mm rotors, front and back, along with gold-painted calipers.

[Photos: @tim1king]