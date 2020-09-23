The online configurators for the new generation M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe are already up and running on most BMW websites. For some people, this is a chance to spec their dream model. The array of available exterior color choices that are currently included in the configurator comprises non-metallic, metallic and BMW Individual shades that suit every possible taste:

Non-metallic: Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition), Alpine White

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new addition), Toronto Red (new addition), Sapphire Black, Portimao Blue

BMW Individual metallic: Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, Oxide Grey II

BMW Individual Frozen: Portimao Blue, Brilliant White

In terms of wheel designs and dimensions, the new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe are equipped with standard 18-inch light-alloys at front and 19-inch items at the rear. Optionally, 19-inch front/20-inch rear choices are also offered. The following models are available:

18″/19″ M forged alloy wheels, code 824, with double spoke design and Orbit Gray finish

19″/20″ M forged alloy wheels, code 825, with double spoke design and bicolor/Black finish

19″/20″ M forged alloy wheels, code 825, with double spoke design and Orbit Grey matt finish

19″/20″ M forged alloy wheels, code 826, with double spoke design and bicolor/Black finish

19″/20″ M forged alloy wheels, code 826, with double spoke design and Black finish

The wheel codes 826 M can also be ordered with racing tires. Going inside, the individualization possibilities include exclusively developed Merino fine-leather upholsteries exposing a dual tone and contrasting colors. Up to 8 options are available, in extended or full content:

Merino Black/Black (extended/full)

Merino Yas Marina Blue/Black with yellow contrasts (extended/full)

Merino Kyalami Orange/Black (extended/full)

Merino Silverstone/Black (extended/full)

The list of trims and dashboard ornaments is also particularly vibrant and hi-tech, including the following items:

high-gloss Black trim

Aluminium Tetragon trim

Carbon Fiber trim

BMW Individual Pianolack Black trim

BMW Individual Aluminum high-gloss trim

BMW Individual Fineline wood trim, with silver effect and open-pore structure

Other means of exterior personalization also include the galvanized applications for buttons/controls, the striking BMW Individual Shadowline headlights (offered in conjunction with the Adaptive LED or BMW Laserlight technology), the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package of adornments with standard or extended content, and the M Carbon exterior package, which adds CFRP coating for front bumper elements, the mirror caps, the rear spoiler and the rear diffuser inserts.

Furthermore, for a truly high-performance driving experience in sheer BMW M style, the trailblazing M Race Track package is offered as an option for the new M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe. For around EUR 15,109 (estimative pricing) in Germany, it includes the following equipment:

M forged alloys, code 826

carbon fiber dashboard trims

the BMW HUD with M-specific graphics

M Drive Professional

M Driver’s Package

M Carbon seats

M Carbon ceramic high-endurance brakes with gold-painted calipers

While we wait for an official confirmation, the pricing for the new M models posted on the German website is purely indicative. But it helps us build a good idea at where the new M3 and M4 are standing, as follows:

BMW M3 Sedan – starting from EUR 80,420

BMW M3 Competition Sedan – starting from EUR 87,244

BMW M4 Coupe – starting from EUR 81,882

BMW M4 Competition Coupe – starting from EUR 88,706

In any case, a thoroughly equipped M3 or M4 model, either standard or Competition, will comfortably exceed EUR 100,000, factoring in all the necessary, state-of-the-art equipment.

We are expecting some market-specific adjustments in pricing prior to the official launch programmed for March 2021.