It seems as if we’re going to be getting at least one of BMW’s typical frozen color options on the G82 BMW M4, as we’ve now seen a M4 test mule wearing such a color twice. In a recent set of spy photos, we get to see a BMW M4 wearing heavy camouflage but with just enough exposed to see its Frozen Blue paint.

We’re honestly not surprised, as BMW has released frozen paint colors on most of its M cars for the past several years. What’s interesting is that the Frozen Blue on this M4 looks similar to the Frozen Blue that came on the last-gen M4 CS (side bar: I saw an M4 CS on the road yesterday for the first time ever and it looked pretty fantastic). It’s a cool looking color and will add some style to the controversial looking car.

When the BMW M4 debuts, it will be, on paper at least, one of the coolest cars in its price range. Thanks to its twin-turbocharged I6 making either 473 horsepower or 503 horsepower, it will be seriously quick. But it will also get a manual transmission option and rear-wheel drive, making it a proper driver’s car.

Sure, its face might be a bit funky looking but very few performance cars in the world can still claim to be front-engine, manual and rear-wheel drive. The M4 will be one of the last, too.

Of course, it will be available with an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive as well. So customers in snowy climates will have an M4 as a real, viable option as well. Throw some snow tires on an all-wheel drive M4 and have a blast in some light snow.

The Frozen Blue color seen in these photos will only add appeal to the car, as it will bring some unique styling to what should be a very good, albeit odd looking, car.

