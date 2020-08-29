When considering GT choices, a couple of names instantly pop up, especially if you’re into true luxury models. Some of them even have the ‘GT’ acronym in their name, like the Bentley Continental GT, whereas others might not be as straightforward but still have the same feeling on the road. One of them is the BMW M8 Competition while another possible choice could be the Jaguar F-Type R.

The Jaguar received a facelift late last year and the first models are being delivered to customers right now. Since that’s the case, videos of the new car are popping up all over the Internet. This week we saw the BMW M2 CS take on the F-Type in a test held by the guys from LoveCars. In that video we weren’t dealing with the top of the range Jag though, the F-Type R. In order to compensate, we’re bringing you another video, of a different fashion.

Posted below you’ll see a drag race between the F-Type R and the BMW M8 Competition. It’s a bit of an uneven match though, as you’re probably thinking right now. The BMW has been seen hanging with proper supercars and hitting way above its ‘weight limit’. It also has the edge on the F-Type R when it comes to power output. The BMW has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood making 625 HP and 750 Nm of torque.

The Jaguar, on the other hand, has a 5-liter supercharged V8 which is tuned to make 575 HP and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. It’s also all-wheel drive and uses a similar 8-speed ZF gearbox but it is rated to do 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds, a tad shy of the BMW. The video below though shows a totally different result, with the gap between the two being… massive, as the Brits would put it.