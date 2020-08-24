After testing the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe, I realized that it’s a great car but one that needs a bit more excitement. It’s a bit too serene for a car with over 600 horsepower. However, AC Schnitzer seems to have a remedy for such serenity, with its latest tuning kit.

First, let’s start with the power. Under the hood of the standard BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe lies a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes a very healthy 625 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. With a bit of massaging from AC Schnitzer, that very same V8 makes a whopping 720 horsepower and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm). So, in other words, enough to launch the M8 into orbit.

It also sounds a bit fruitier, thanks to an all-new exhaust system. That new exhaust also gets a choice of three different tailpipe tips; Sport, Carbon Sport and Sport Black.

To be honest, it’s all for naught if the M8 doesn’t get any more exciting. The standard car is already ballistic so cranking up the speed won’t do much. Thankfully, AC Schnitzer seems to have thought of that. The AC Schnitzer BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe gets a 20mm lower suspension with a new suspension and spring kit. So it should handle better than the standard car. Hopefully, it will make the M8 sharper and a bit more lively to drive.

It wouldn’t be a proper AC Schnitzer product if it didn’t look the part, though. Thankfully, it does. A new carbon fiber front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and rear spoiler all combine to make it more aggressive than the standard car. It also gets 21″ lightweight, AC3 Evo forged wheels

Making it a bit sportier on the inside, AC Schnitzer also offers an aluminum pedal set, aluminum paddle shifters and even an aluminum key holder.

So if you’re a BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe owner and don’t find it aggressive enough, this tuning kit from AC Schnitzer might just do the trick. Plus, it will give you more power than a McLaren 720S.