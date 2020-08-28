The Nurburgring 24-hour endurance race is usually held during the summer, in order to try and avoid the tricky and quickly-changing weather the Green Hell is known for. However, this year things changed, mostly because of the pandemic. Nevertheless, the 24-hour race is still on and it will take place on September 26-27. BMW is getting ready for it with a strong contingent made up of no less than five M6 GT3 cars.

The announcement came through the wire today and the line-up of drivers is not too shabby either. The BMW Team Schnitzer #42 car will be driven by Augusto Farfus, Jens Klingmann, Martin Tomczyk and rookie Sheldon van der Linde who impressed in his outings in the DTM. The ROWE Racing M6 GT3 (#98) will be driven by Lucas Auer, Stef Dusseldorp, Philipp Eng and Marco Wittmann.

ROWE Racing will have two cars in the competition, just like Walkenhorst Motorsport. The second Rowe racing car, the number 99 M6 GT3 will be driven by Nick Catsburg, Philipp Eng, Alexander Sims and Nick Yelloly. The two Walkenhorst Motorsport cars will be wearing #100 and #101. One will be competing in the AM Class and will be driven by Friedrich von Bohlen, Mario von Bohlen, Henry Walkenhorst, and Andreas Ziegler while the second car will be competing in the PRO class and will have Mikkel Jensen, Christian Krognes, Jordan Pepper, and David Pittard taking turns behind the wheel.

This event will be special for BMW, even though there will be no public around the track. This is the 50th anniversary of the race and BMW will be aiming to get its 20th overall win this year. It’s going to be tricky though and not everything will depend on the car and the drivers. The weather will play an important role too and we’re hoping it will be clear throughout the proceedings.