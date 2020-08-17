According to the latest sales report, BMW Group sold 61,652 electrified vehicles in the first half of 2020. The numbers include both plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles. In contrast, California-based automaker Tesla sold, so far in 2020, 179,050 units of their electric lineup.

Overall, BMW still has a sizable lead over Tesla with 842,153 sales in the first half of the year despite the coronavirus crisis, which reduced BMW’s sales by 21.7 percent. The difference in overall units is even larger if we include the MINI brand (118,862 units) for a total of 961,015 vehicles.

It’s also fair to acknowledge that 2019 and 2020 are somewhat transition years for BMWs which currently only sells two fully electric vehicles – the i3 and the MINI Cooper SE. The all-electric BMW iX3 goes on sale later this year, but first in China. Then in 2021, BMW will launch the iX crossover, followed in early 2022 by the BMW i4.

From then on, the Bavarians will go into a full electric offensive with nearly every lineup offering a fully electric model. First up in 2022-2023 will be the BMW i7, followed by the iX1 SUV and a 5 Series electric.

Tesla is also expected to expand its lineup by 2023 with vehicles like the recently unveiled Cybertruck and Roadster, and a potential small hatchback and sedan.

By 2025, most premium automakers will compete in almost every segment with an electrified vehicle, so the race for new customers will be more intriguing than ever.