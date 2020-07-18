The flagship BMW 7 Series is due for a refresh in 2022. The work on the upcoming BMW G70 7 Series is well underway. First prototypes were already spotted on the road, including the first ever 7 Series electric model. The new 7 Series will be extensively different from what we’ve been getting used to and will feature not only conventional powerplants, but also hybrid options and full electric ones.

For the first time in the history of the 7 Series, the top model won’t be powered by a V8 or V12 engine. Or even a V16. Instead, we will get a 7 Series flagship model with an all-electric drivetrain. According to sources, the temporary, and potentially the final name, is BMW i7 M60.

With the V12 being phased out, BMW needs a new high-end sedan. So in order to reliably and efficiently produce at least 600 horsepower, they will rely on the new fifth-generation eDrive architecture. The i7 M60 will feature at least two electric motors and will have at least 650 HP to rely on.

All electrified cars will be using the latest battery technology available from BMW and the BEV 7 Series models will have batteries that can hold up to 120 kWh. Those should allow the top 7 Series electric model to cover at least 400 miles (640 km) on a single charge.

Back in 2018, BMW and Porsche joined hands in creating what they call an “ultra-fast” charging station. The station has a charging capacity of up to 450kW and it can juice up a battery with a 62-mile charge in less than 3 minutes, or a full charge in 15 minutes.

The details around the new i7’s charging capabilities are still scarce, but it’s fair to assume that BMW will use the latest and greatest tech. The upcoming BMW iNEXT will certainly hint at those capabilities.