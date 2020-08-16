Just a few days ago, BMW France introduced to their customers the all-new 2020 BMW X1 xDrive25e and X3 xDrive30e. The two plug-in hybrids SUVs are some of the latest additions to the ever growing list of highly-efficient BMWs. The X1 PHEV is the only plug-in hybrid offered in the X1 family, one that’s being a best seller for BMW over the years.

BMW X1 xDrive25e – The First Entry-Level Electrified SUV

The X1 25e comes with an electrified powertrain which comprises of a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine rated at 92 kW / 125 hp mated to an electric motor generating an output of 70 kW / 95 hp. The internal combustion engine powers the front axle through a 6-Speed Steptronic automatic transmission and it is capable of delivering a peak torque of 220 Nm. The electric motor is in charging of powering the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. The maximum torque delivered by the electric unit reaches 165 Nm.

Therefore, the 3-cylinder engine and the electric powerplant onboard the new X1 xDrive25e create a hybrid all-wheel-drive configurations which ensures an exceptional traction capacity in every situation, just like a standard, mechanized AWD chassis. What’s more, the hybrid configuration enables a smooth operation and transition between the ICE and the electric unit.

In addition, the electric motor is positioned right above the rear axle, as to ensure a balanced and efficient weight distribution on the two axles and a low center of gravity.

The performance numbers for the X1 xDrive25e indicate a peak output of 162 kW / 220 hp and maximum torque of 385 Nm. This is enough to propel the new X1 xDrive25e from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. The top speed reaches 193 km/h in the X1 xDrive25e.

At the heart of the plug-in hybrid configuration stands the new high-voltage lithium-ion battery with a gross energy content of 10 kWh. It thus enables an all-electric range between 54 and 57 kilometers in the X1 xDrive25e. All figures are calculated according to the WLTP cycle.

The X3 Is The First To Offer All BMW Powertrains

With the introduction of the BMW iX3 – the brand’s first all-electric SUV – the X3 family now offers all the powertrains available from Munich today. In addition to the iX3, the BMW X3 can be powered by a petrol or diesel engine, and also by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

It’s the latter that was recently introduced by BMW France, alongside the X1 PHEV. The hybrid configuration comprises a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine rated at 135 kW / 184 PS (181 hp), which is also equipped with TwinPower Turbo technology. Power is sourced through an 8-speed automatic Steptronic transmission, which works in conjunction with an electric motor developing 80 kW / 109 PS (107 hp). The combined output of the hybrid X3 reaches a maximum 215 kW / 292 PS (288 hp).

The performance achieved by the new X3 xDrive30e is rather remarkable. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes just 6.1 seconds, given the extra weight of the battery and the overall vehicle mass. As well, the plug-in hybrid version of the X3 is capable of achieving a top speed of 210 km / h (130 mph). What’s interesting is that the xDrive is functioning permanently, so the AWD cruise is possible even in electric-only mode.

According to the EPA, the 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e stands at 17 miles (27.4 km) which allows some customers to significantly reduce the usage of the internal combustion engine during the daily commute. The energy efficiency in the all-electric mode is 60 MPGe – 562 Wh/mi (349 Wh/km). The hybrid mode returns a 24 MPG. The total range is 340 miles (547 km).

The WLTP range in Europe indicates 50 km on a full charge.

To celebrate the launch of the two PHEVs, BMW France put together an extensive photo gallery: