BMW X1 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid: Fresh pictures from Greece

Just a few months, the new BMW X1 xDrive25e electrified SAV has celebrated its official market debut in Greece. Since Spring 2020, the new BMW X1 with plug-in hybrid powertrain has been on sale worldwide. The compact Sports Activity Vehicle combines the functionality and practicality of an SUV with reduced emissions and the choice to run purely electric.

The electrified architecture of the new X1 xDrive25e features a petrol engine and an electric motor. The internal combustion unit has a displacement of 1.5 liters and 3 cylinders, and is in charge of running the front wheel axle. The maximum output of the petrol powerplant reaches 92 kW / 125 PS (123 hp), while the peak torque delivered is 220 Nm (162 lb-ft).

The electric powering unit a total output of 70 kW / 95 PS (94 hp), delivers a torque of 165 Nm and puts the rear wheels into motion.

Together, the two units bring the combined output of the plug-in hybrid powertrain to a maximum of 162 kW / 220 PS (217 hp), whereas the peak torque reaches 385 Nm (284 lb-ft).

To drive the front wheels, the 3-cylinder petrol engine sends the power through a 6-speed automatic gearbox. In the case of the rear axle, the output transmission is carried out by means of a single-speed gearbox.

The new X1 PHEV features several driving mode, such as AUTO eDRIVE and MAX eDRIVE. In the latter, the car maximize on the capabilities of the purely electric drive, with the top speed being limited to 135 km/h (vs. 195 km/h for the standard hybrid drive).

The all-electric range of the X1 xDrive25e is estimated between 54 and 57 kilometers (as per WLTP cycle).

When it comes to distinctive design features, the electrified X1 can be easily recognized by the separate flap on the left front wing, which hides the charging port for the electric battery. The engine cover displays the eDrive inscription on a blue stripe, whereas inside you also get an eDrive logo in the instrument cluster.

The BMW X1 xDrive25e models from the Greek media launch were featured in the xLine trim, with a Storm Bay metallic exterior paintwork and Dakota leather upholsteries for the interior in either Black or Mocha shade.

The impressive imagery with the new plug-in hybrid BMW X1 was shot in the Aspropyrgos suburb of Athens, where the press driving event for the Greek market took place.

