It’s about that time again, time to listen to the barely coherent ramblings of a thirty year old man who’s slowly losing grip of his sanity. It is time for another episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast. It’s episode thirty five and, unfortunately, we don’t have a guest for you today.

We do have some line up but this week you’re riding shotgun with me. We do have some good topics; including the BMW M3 Touring, Vision M NEXT cancellation and the upcoming 2 Series Coupe.

First, though, we start with the BMW M3 Touring. We just learned yesterday that there’s a very real possibility BMW greenlit an M3 Touring. We don’t know for certain, as we’ve not gotten a confirmation from anyone at BMW, but we have a reliable source that tells us it’s coming. It’s incredibly exciting news but we don’t want to get our hopes up just yet, so as to prevent them from hurting us if BMW ends up cancelling the car.

We also talk about the BMW 2 Series Coupe leaks. The next-gen 2er will be a proper BMW, with two doors, an engine up front, drive at the back and a proper six-speed manual. So aside from the M3 Touring, the 2 Series Coupe is the car we should all be most excited about.

Lastly, we we discuss the BMW Vision M NEXT, the hybrid supercar concept that will officially be getting the ax. Admittedly, it’s hard to get the axe when you never exited in the first place but, still, the M NEXT is heading for the door. BMW just can’t afford to make hybrid supercars in a time like this. Plus, supercars are getting boring anyway, with their nearly-identical performance and handling capabilities.

As always, our podcast can be found anywhere that you can find podcasts; Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and more. Check it out and thanks for listening. Also, if you have any topics you’d like us to discuss, send them over at podcast@bmwblog.com