The new BMW M2 CS is making the Internet rounds these days as the first press cars are getting reviewed. The guys from CarWow decided to also put on a show for us and set up a drag race featuring the latest member of the CS family. However, the cars is going up against here are not its traditional rivals though. The M2 CS is a rear-wheel drive Coupe not a hot hatch, along the lines of the Mercedes-AMG A45 S or the Audi RS3.

Continue Reading Below

There was a RWD Coupe and two hot hatches lining up at the start line. The specs are pretty close though with one essential difference: the BMW is the only one without all-wheel drive. And when it comes to drag racing over the 1/4 mile, that part is quite important. The M2 CS makes up for it by being the lightest of the three and having the fastest shifting gearbox but will that be enough?

On paper, the AMG A45 S seems like a favorite. It may have only a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine under the hood but it develops 421 HP and 500 Nm. Since it also has a DCT gearbox to rely on, it’s going to be pretty fast. The Audi lining up here is the oldest car in the race but it was tuned.

Therefore, the 2016 RS3 now makes 450 HP and 750 Nm of torque, which is a lot, considering the size of the engine under the hood. This matches the M2 CS in terms of HP and beats it by 200 Nm when it comes to torque.

Read Also:

The biggest issue with the M2 CS will be the launch from standstill. Being a rear-wheel drive car, putting it in motion without lighting up the tires will be a tricky ordeal. Somehow though, Mat manages to keep it together and the results are very interesting. I won’t spoil the fun of watching the races yourself though.