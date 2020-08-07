Last month, a few spy photos of the upcoming BMW 2 Series Coupe have surfaced. As you’d expect, the 2 Series test mules have all been heavily covered in camouflaged, but that was enough for rendering artists to get busy. Our friend Andrei Avarvarii (Instagram @avarvarii) is back again with a new render, this time of the 2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe.

The sports coupe will arrive next year and in contrast with the 2 Series Gran Coupe and Active Tourer, it will send all the power to the rear-wheels. The rendering is also inspired by an alleged 2 Series leak which took place earlier this year. As you can see, the front-end has plenty of inspiration from the 2 Series Gran Coupe, starting with the kidney grille.

There is also a new interpretation of the headlights, while the M Sport package is far more aggressive than on the Gran Coupe model. The side shows the typical long bonnet, short overhangs, specific to longitudinal engines.

Clearly, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe is a more evolutionary change than a revolutionary one. Most fans and customers would probably appreciate that, considering the radical state of BMW’s design language at the moment. The 4 Series is about as radical a change as it’s going to get, design-wise.

The new 2 Series Coupe will also have a new dashboard. We expect it to be similar to the dashboard of the new 4 Series Coupe and will make use of high-end premium materials. Like on the G22, the Vernasca/Dakota Cognac leather upholstery looks very upscale and stylish and is easily the most refined choice for the new G42.

It is sad that the current Convertible version will be discontinued, but we are relieved that the upcoming 2 Series Coupe will continue to use straight-six powerplants for the M245i and M2 variants, as well as more efficient diesel and petrol units with 4 cylinders.