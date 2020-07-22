It’s officially happened — E30 M3 prices have officially gone insane. A recent E30 BMW M3 auction listing on Bring-A-Trailer has just ended and its final selling price was for a whopping $250,000. That’s right, someone paid brand-new McLaren money for an E30 M3.

Obviously, it’s an absolutely stunning example. The 1988 MY E30 BMW M3 only had 8,099 miles on the odometer and is in perfect condition. There’s really no other word for the kind of shape this specific M3 is in. For all intents and purposes, it’s perfect. However, it’s not entirely original and it wasn’t even purchased from the original owner, so we’re not really sure why someone would be willing to spend that sort of money on it.

There were several services to the car over the years, including a new timing chain tensioner, a valve adjustment, clutch slave cylinder, crankshaft seal and even exhaust hanger replacement. Not even the paint is entirely original, with the passenger fender having been refinished and even reading a thicker paint depth than the rest of the car. So it’s not some nut-and-bolt original museum piece. Why the stratospheric price tag?

Well, it is gorgeous, that’s for sure. Finished in the highly desirable Zinnoberrot Red with Natural Tan leather interior and some M Technik exterior parts, it’s the most desirable looking E30 BMW M3 you can get. Factor in the fact that it’s in superb condition, to the point that I’d eat dinner off of the undercarriage, and it’s going to fetch a high price.

However, $250,000 is still a lot of money for an E30 M3. You can buy a brand-new F90 BMW M5 and a Porsche 911 and a nice example E46 BMW M3 for that much money.

Let that be a lesson to you, though — if you see a highly desirable classic car in your price range, buy it because prices are getting crazy nowadays.

