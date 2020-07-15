Our very first car that we’re putting up in our BMWBLOG Bids marketplace is this 2002 BMW M5, of the E39 generation. It wears its original Sterling Grey Metallic paint, with a black interior, and has 54,351 miles on it.

The E39-generation BMW M5 was sold between 1999 and 2003 and is the only naturally-aspirated V8 M5 in history. It’s powered by a 4.9 liter V8 that makes 394 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Sending that power to the rear wheels is a six-speed manual gearbox.

This specific car has some Dinan modifications to it, such as Dinan sport springs and a Dinan Stage 1 software tune. It’s also been through Enthusiast Auto Group’s full restoration process, which looks over almost every nut and bolt of the car to make sure everything is in working order. Anything that needs replacing is replaced.

It has quite an extensive service history as well, with records. It’s been given a new clutch, rear main seal, water pump, thermostat, drive belts, differential pinion and output seals, all control arms and even a new alignment.

This car was also recently bought back by EAG. They sold the car last year but that seller sold it back to EAG, who then performance and entirely new restoration. The paint seems be in good condition and there are no mechanical issues to speak of.

The car comes with documentation of the work done to it and its Auto Check Vehicle History Report. No major interior blemishes can be see, inside or out, and it’s said to be the original paint. It’s also seen the majority of its live indoors, with very little winter weather exposure.

Bidding for this E39 BMW M5 starts now and will last seven days. At the moment, all bids will just be offers to EAG and the highest offer will be put in contact with them for final payment. Being the highest bid, doesn’t guarantee that EAG will accept the top offer.

