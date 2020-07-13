For years, BMW enthusiasts have reached out to us, asking us to list their cars so that other like-minded enthusiasts could buy them. While we haven’t listed any cars for sale, we have shared interesting listings of cars from other sites over those years. Now, though, we’re going to start curating the best and most interesting BMWs for sale that we can find and allowing you readers to place bids on them directly through us.

Here’s how it’s going to work

The seller submits their vehicle to us and it’s then vetted by our team. Only interesting and high-quality cars are chosen for listing; so don’t submit a 1994 BMW 525i automatic with 185,000 miles and a ton of work needed. This is for unique, interesting or high-quality cars, or some combination of those things. For example, the same 1994 BMW 525i would be acceptable if it had 30,000 miles and in pristine condition. Once we approve of the car, we’ll ask the seller to send us as many photos and facts as possible. Next, we’ll conduct an interview with the seller about the car. Then we’ll write up the listing for the seller. Once the listing is written, we’ll send it to the seller prior to posting, for approval. If approved, the auction will go live and readers will be able to bid. The auctions will last seven days and at the end of the auction, if the reserve is met (or no reserve is listed), we’ll connect the seller with the highest bidder so they can work out purchase options and shipping. During that time, we’ll be available for any assistance possible. Since no payment will be collected through BMWBLOG, we won’t be responsible for any of the payment arrangements and financial issues that might occur during the transaction. We also encourage you to properly inspect the vehicle, if possible, and to let us know if any issues were found. During this beta period, we will only work with U.S. sellers.

If for some reason we don’t think a car meets our standards for posting, we’ll decline to list it for auction. Reasons for this could be due to the lack of information provided about the car, a lack of, or inadequate, photos of the car and or if the car is in very poor condition/isn’t of interest. Additionally, if we learn that a seller was dishonest about a listing, that seller will no longer be allowed to list cars through us. We’re here to curate the best BMW listings we can, so that enthusiasts can sell, find and buy interesting and high quality cars with peace of mind.

If you need a photographer to take photos of the car, we can help source a local photographer in your area, though payment for that photographer will be left up to the seller and said photographer.

At the moment, there is no fee for listing or buying cars through BMWBLOG Bids. However, that may be subject to change in the future.

Our goal is to become the go-to marketplace for BMW enthusiasts looking to either sell or buy a car that they love. As experts in the field of BMW, with a combined knowledge spanning all manners of different cars and motorcycles, we can more accurately asses which cars are worth listing. We can also provide accurate, objective and honest listings that benefit both the seller and the buyer.

If you’re interested in submitting a car for auction, send us you car at bids@bmwblog.com. Happy bidding!

If you have any feedback, we’re here to listen. So either email us or leave a comment below!