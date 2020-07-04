With the pandemic restrictions easing off in some parts of the world, car launches and presentations are kicking off again. BMW Belux hosted the launch of the new 2021 BMW M5 Facelift and the super sporty M2 CS. This one of the few times when the M5 LCI was seen out in the public.

Just like the launch car, the M5 Facelift is painted in the beautiful Imola Red color, a BMW Individual color. Mechanically the facelifted BMW M5 hasn’t changed too much. Both M5 variants continue to be powered by the BMW S63 4.4-liter V8 engine.

In the case of the standard M5 version, the 8-cylinder BMW M TwinPower Turbo powerplant produces a peak output of 441 kW / 600 PS (592 hp), while in the M5 Competition model, the unit develops a higher output of up to 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp).

Also unchanged is the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive system with an Active M Differential. There are three different drive modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD, with the last placing the car in rear-wheel drive mode and disabling the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).

Some work was done on the suspension also. The regular model is unchanged, but the M5 Competition LCI gets new shocks and adjustable suspension tuning. BMW has also added M Carbon ceramic brakes as an option, which help to trim 23 kg from the car’s unsprung weight.

The facelifted M5 gets a new kidney grille with double slats design with revised air curtains and bumper. An updated headlight with L-shaped LEDs and Dynamic Laser Matrix Beam for extra brightness is another highlight. It also gets a new apron and diffuser on the rear side along with a black finish on boot lid spoiler.

The cabin also went through a refresh. The new BMW M5 LCI gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display with the latest seventh-generation iDrive system. The new M5 and M5 Competition models come fitted with standard M Sport seats with multi-way electric adjustment. Besides these, optional M multifunction seats are also available.

To see the new 2021 BMW M5 Facelift from upclose, we put together a photo gallery: