Courtesy of our friends at Evolve, we bring you a new set of photos featuring the 2021 BMW M440i. The model was spotted at the BMW UK Headquarters and it’s painted in the Individual Dravit Grey Metallic. As seen before, the new BMW 4 Series gets a version of the Concept 4’s grille, along with squinty headlights, a heavily sculpted hood and a new front bumper design. The new grille dominates the design, though, and is all anyone’s going to notice.

Continue Reading Below

We believe that it looks far better than anticipated in M Sport trim. The massive air intakes and sportier front bumper of any M Sport model, especially the BMW M440i M Performance model, help to balance out the size of the grilles. From the side, the new 4 Series’ body lines are smooth and crisp, its proportions are spot on, it has muscular rear haunches and its taillights are slender.

The M440i xDrive Coupe offers a choice of one standard non-metallic color, five optional metallic finishes and two optional Individual metallic paints.

Alpine White (standard)

Jet Black (standard, 430i and 430i xDrive only)

Black Sapphire Metallic

Mineral White Metallic

Sunset Orange Metallic (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Bluestone Metallic (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Portimao Blue Metallic (new)

San Remo Green Metallic (new, from 11/20 production)

Arctic Race Blue Metallic (new)

Individual Dravit Grey Metallic (M440i xDrive only)

Individual Tanzanite II Blue Metallic (M440i xDrive only)

Compared to the 3 Series Sedan, the new 4 Series Coupe (using 330i and 430i for comparison) is 2.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, 2.2 inches lower and with a 1.0 inch wider rear track while sharing the same wheelbase. Compared to the previous generation 4 Series Coupe, the new 4 Series is 5.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, 0.4 inches taller and features a 1.6 inch longer wheelbase and 1.4 inch wider front and 1.2 inch wider rear tracks.

Behind that new grille design will sit BMW’s typical suite of engine options, lead by the BMW M440i and its B58 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 with 382 horsepower (374 hp for Europe) and 369 lb-ft of torque. The M440i gets a 48-volt electrical system, making it a MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle), as will all diesel engine models.

Read Also:

All 4 Series fitted with this 48-volt MHEV system also take advantage of BMW’s Brake Energy Regeneration, which uses the aforementioned starter generator to recoup energy from braking back into the 48-volt battery. That energy can then assist the 12-volt system or be used for other functions.

MSRP pricing is $45,600 for the 2021 BMW 430i Coupe, $47,600 for the 430i xDrive Coupe and $58,500 for the M440i xDrive Coupe. Pricing does not include $995 Destination. The global market launch is set for October 2020.

Click below for more photos in our gallery: