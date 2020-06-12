The BMW 4 Series and its oversized kidney grille topic is far from over. As we approach the market launch, BMW customers and fans are scouring for information regarding the new coupe. As always, BMW has done a great job putting together a web campaign featuring the refreshed sports coupe. But there was one thing missing from the extensive photo and video gallery – a model shown without the front license plate.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. customers quickly became interested in seeing that version since not all states mandate a front plate. Today, BMW has unveiled the M440i xDrive model with a California rear plate, but no front license plate. So for the first time, we get to see the large kidneys without an element that visually breaks it in half.

At a first glance, the grille seems to work better without the plate, giving the front-end a more cohesive and cleaner look. Furthermore, if you pair a blacked out kidney grille – sans the plate – with a black or dark exterior color, the entire look is less obnoxious and in your face. Of course, some people will always prefer the chrome’s bling, so that’s an option as well.

Continue Reading Below

Furthermore, the new squinty headlights, which look sharp and modern, emphasize the cleaner look of this front-end. It also remains to be seen if aftermarket companies will design their own kidneys, with horizontal slats instead of the mesh approach. In the end, there is also the possibility that a new BMW demographic will embrace the bold design, especially if they’re looking for flashiness and most important, a luxurious look even in a mid-range model.

MSRP pricing is $45,600 for the 2021 BMW 430i Coupe, $47,600 for the 430i xDrive Coupe and $58,500 for the M440i xDrive Coupe. Pricing does not include $995 Destination. The global market launch is set for October 2020.