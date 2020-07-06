The crown jewel of the new BMW 4 Series family is the M440i xDrive. The super sporty coupe positions itself as the liaison to the M4 Coupe. But customers who are looking for a rear-wheel drive version of the M440i might have to wait a bit longer. According to the BMW engineering team, the October 2020 market launch will bring only the M440i xDrive model. Today, we learned the BMW M440i rear-wheel drive version will launch in March 2021.

No specs were given at the time, but it will certainly feature the same powertrain as the xDrive unit, sans the added weight. The BMW M440i is powered by the B58 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 with 382 horsepower (374 hp for Europe) and 369 lb-ft of torque. The European M440i model comes with the OPF system which slightly reduces its power and impacts the acoustics.

The M440i also gets a 48-volt electrical system, making it a MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle). All 4 Series fitted with this 48-volt MHEV system also take advantage of BMW’s Brake Energy Regeneration, which uses the aforementioned starter generator to recoup energy from braking back into the 48-volt battery. That energy can then assist the 12-volt system or be used for other functions.

The M440i xDrive Coupe accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and can reach an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph or 130 mph depending on the selected wheel and tire combination. The rear-wheel drive M440i should bring similar performance.

In addition to the BMW M440i, there will be a few other four-cylinder models. For starters, there’s the BMW 420i Coupe (135 kW/ 184 hp and 300 Nm/221 lb-ft of torque) and the BMW 420d (140 kW/ 190 hp and 400 Nm/295 lb-ft of torque), thanks to their 2.0 liter turbo-fours, both gasoline and diesel, respectively.

Powering the new 430i and 430i xDrive coupe is an updated B46 2.0-liter 4-cylinder BMW TwinPower turbocharged engine delivering 255 hp @ 5,000 – 6,500 rpm (an increase of 7 hp) and 294 ft-lbs. of torque @ 1,550 – 4,400 rpm (an increase of 36 ft-lbs.).

The 430i Coupe accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds (5.3 Seconds for 430i xDrive Coupe) and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mpg or 130 mph depending on the selected wheel and tire combination. A BMW 430d will come later, March 2021, which will use a 3.0 liter turbocharged six-cylinder diesel, making 210 kW/286 hp and 650 Nm/479 lb-ft of torque.

Compared to the 3 Series Sedan, the new 4 Series Coupe (using 330i and 430i for comparison) is 2.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, 2.2 inches lower and with a 1.0 inch wider rear track while sharing the same wheelbase. Furthermore, compared to the previous generation 4 Series Coupe, the new 4 Series is 5.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, 0.4 inches taller and features a 1.6 inch longer wheelbase and 1.4 inch wider front and 1.2 inch wider rear tracks.

In the U.S., the 2021 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe will sell for $58,500. Pricing does not include $995 Destination. The rear-wheel drive M440i will be slightly cheaper.