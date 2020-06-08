Ravenol is now an official partner of the BMW M Customer Racing division

Today, the BMW M Customer Racing division announced a new livery for its BMW M4 GT4 car, one that would reflect the newest partner of the company, Ravenol. The BMW officials expressed their hopes to see the new livery out for the first time, in a real race, before the end of the month, ideally at the Nurburgring Endurance Series which could take place on June 27.

Ravenol has been working extra hard to get its name out there. The company has obviously been doing great work since BMW agreed to sign a deal with them.

Not only that but, BMW M Customer Racing claims they have tested the Ravenol RSP SAE 5W-30 engine oil and the Ravenol Racing Gearoil 75W-140 differential oil in the BMW M4 GT4, and has approved both of them.

Therefore, in the future, all customer teams will find these products in the car’s manuals, and Ravenol will equip every BMW M4 GT4 sold with a starter kit, consisting of appropriate lubricants. The logo of the lubricant specialists from eastern Westphalia will also be visible on all the cars delivered.

“We share the joy of competitive motorsport and the demand to consistently redefine the limits of performance with BMW M Motorsport. We all hope that VLN is able to implement its race concept in the current difficult situation, and we can all get back to dedicating ourselves to our shared passion, whilst observing all the necessary safety measures,” said Martin Huning, Director Motorsport RAVENOL.

“GT racing is a very important field for us, and we are delighted with the technical collaboration in the GT4 sector. This class of car is very close to production and offers an affordable route into GT racing. It has become a successful, long-term concept.”