Video: Joe Achilles drives the iconic BMW E46 M3 CSL

The BMW E46 M3 CSL has been going through a new phase recently making a lot of appearances in recent reviews.. This has been a particularly often occurrence in the UK where the local media has been getting their hands on some quite unique classic BMWs.

The E46 M3, be it in CSL guise or not, definitely doesn’t show its age. Despite being born in 200s, somehow, it still looks modern and really good, compared to the newer models on the streets today.

The latest to put his name on the list of lucky people to drive one of these is Joe Achilles. He was fortunate enough to be invited to drive a BMW E46 M3 CSL and the video below shows his thoughts on the car itself.

Just like many of us out there, the CSL is one of Joe’s dream cars, a model he dreamed of driving for quite some time now. Luckily, dreams do come true if you work hard enough and he is now going toe to toe with his hero.

And you can tell he is going through some emotions while behind the wheel. In the video below, he is also sharing his thoughts on the way the car drives and handles.

I don’t want to spoil the video for you, but I will say that the E46 M3 CSL doesn’t disappoint. That word simply doesn’t exist in its vocabulary and I’m yet to find someone who has driven one of these and came back unimpressed.