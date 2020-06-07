2021 BMW X7 40i gets 48V mild-hybrid and lots of new changes

The new X7 is a smashing success for BMW in the United States. Highly criticized at first, the 7-seater SUV is now driving a lot of new customers to the brand. So naturally, BMW aims to keep it refresh every year.

The 2021 BMW X7 ordering guide just became available and it contains a wide range of new features. Let’s start with the 48V mild-hybrid system which will be included in the BMW X7 xDrive40i model.

The mild hybrid technology is particularly useful, as it optimizes the powertrain functioning, provides a power boost when needed and supports the engine workload in various situations.

The 48V mild hybrid drive first became available in the pre-LCI 5 Series model in Fall 2019, specifically in the 520d 4-cylinder diesel unit. Eventually, towards late 2019, the 3 Series and several X models also benefitted from the new technology.

Now, starting with July and August 2020, BMW will extend the 48-volt solution to a further 37 models, bringing the total number of mild hybrid-equipped models within the range to no less than 51 different models.

More Standard Features, New Options

The 2021 BMW X7 will now also include a significant amount of standard features:

Remote Engine Start on the BMW X7 xDrive40i

Heated Front Seats, Armrests, and Steering Wheel

Lifetime Apple CarPlay

Lifetime Android Auto

Satellite Radio with SiriusXM

Optional Equipment Changes:

M Sport Brakes with Black Calipers (3M3) will now be available as an alternative to the M Sport Brakes with Blue Calipers (2NH).

Ventilated Seats (453) were released in MY20 as a single option due to capacity restraints on several upholstery variants. In MY21, this will no longer be offered as a single option.

Extended Shadowline (7M9) has been repriced at $300 to align with the cross platform pricing of the option.

Glass Controls (4A2) will no longer be available as a single option, but will remain a part of the Executive Package (ZPX).

Head-Up Display (610) and Harman Kardon surround sound (688) will no longer be offered as single options, but will remain a part of the Premium and Executive packages.

Ambient Air (4NM) will no longer be offered.

Offroad Package (ZOR) will no longer be offered.

Night Vision (6UK) will no longer be offered.

Rear Seat Entertainment (6FH) will no longer be offered.

Bowers and Wilkins (6F1) will no longer be offered on the X7 xDrive40i.

Leather Dashboard (4M5) will no longer be offered on the X7 xDrive40i.

Fineline Cross Black trim with Aluminum inserts (XET) and Black Metallic Ash trim (4KP) will no longer be offered.

Vermont Bronze (C1Z) will no longer be offered.

All Full Merino Leather Upholsteries (ZBxx) and Black Vernasca Leather with Brown Stitching (MAH9) will no longer be offered.

To turn the BMW X7 into an even more compelling product, BMW of North America is further enhancing its equipment:

SA322 – Comfort Access 2.0 has been enhanced to stop from unlocking and locking as the key holder walks around the rear of the vehicle.

SA4A2 – Glass Controls no longer include the radio volume knob in crystal when ordered.

SA655 – Satellite Radio has been enhanced with SiriusXM with 360L.

Package Changes:

Package Changes: As 4HB was made standard, Cold Weather Package (ZCW) includes Heated Front and Rear Seats (4HA), and 5-Zone Climate Control (4NN).

As 1CR was made standard, Premium Package (ZPP) for the X7 xDrive40i includes Soft-close doors (323), rear window shades (417), Gesture Control (6U8), Head-Up Display (610), and Harman/Kardon (688).

The ordering bank will open up in July 2020.