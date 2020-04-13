BMW X7 in Ametrin Metallic shows up at U.S. Dealerships

Ametrin Metallic is one of those unique colors that one could order from the BMW Individual catalog. From Moonstone Metallic to Azurite Black Metallic, BMW Individual offers customers a world of exclusive exterior paint finishes. Future BMW owners can pick their favorite custom color or create their own unique paint finish to highlight their character and find their own personal expressions.

So naturally, an expensive and flamboyant car like the BMW X7 deserves a bit more than a boring white or black paint job. And that’s exactly what the thought process was at Hendrick BMW in North Carolina.

The Charlotte-based dealership has often been praised for its customer service and over time, they have also invested in quite unique models. So it comes as no surprise that we get to see one of the first BMW X7 in Ametrin Metallic showing up at their facility.

Just like with most other BMWs, the customization made possible by BMW Individual are quite extensive and often, the possibilities are only limited by your imagination. And wallet, of course. The BMW X7 also comes with a series of standard colors: Alpine White, Ametrin Red (Individual), Arctic Grey, Black Sapphire, Carbon Black (with M Sport Package), Dark Graphite, Jet Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Pyrite Brown (Individual), Ruby Black (Individual), Tanzanite Blue (Individual) and Vermont Bronze.

This particular model is the BMW X7 xDrive40i. Clearly, this is the more popular option in the U.S., mostly because of its price. The X7 xDrive40i uses the new B58 inline-six engine delivering 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. BMW said that the X7 40i will get you from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds.

The MSRP starts at at $74,895 for the 2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i.