Video: New BMW 6 Series GT Gets first promotional clip

The launch of the refreshed BMW 6 Series GT was a bit overshadowed by the numerous other news coming from Germany this week. The 6 Series GT wasn’t a particularly popular car to begin with so it might’ve slipped under your radar.

Nevertheless, BMW decided to operate a slight facelift on the last remaining 6 Series model in the range and bring it up to speed with the rest of the range.

The 6 Series GT is definitely an odd model in the line-up of the Bavarian car maker. Some might argue that even with its distinct shape, it’s still more of a BMW than the 2 Series Gran Coupe, for example.

And yet, a vast majority of fans of the blue and white roundel are still not die-hard fans of the GT models. If you look at the sales figures, you immediately see that reflected in the money the GT is bringing in.

To put things in context, while the 5 Series was sold in 600,000 units so far, the 6 Series GT barely made the 50,000 mark.

Of course, they aren’t exactly comparable, as the 6 Series GT is a niche car, but still, the difference is crushing. In my opinion, the new model looks brilliant. The 6GT is also just as comfortable as a 7 Series and yet offers even more room in the back. It’s truly a luxurious experience.

But if you’re looking to get one, just make sure you go for a more powerful engine. For example, the 2-liter engine with its 180-190 HP might feel sluggish for a car that weighs over 2 tons.

Just go for a 3-liter to make sure you can also have fun behind the wheel. Until you make up your mind, the people from BMW want you to take a look at their first promotional video featuring the new 6 Series GT. Maybe this will tip the scale in its favor.

Also, click below to see our own take on the BMW 6 Series GT: