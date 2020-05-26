BMW 6 Series GT Facelift more efficient thanks to 48V hybrid

The refreshed BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is equipped with state-of-the-art, efficiency-optimized petrol and diesel powerplants. The new 6 Series GT boasts a host of 5 different engine variants: 2 running on petrol (630i and 640i) and 3 on diesel (620d, 630d and 640d).

All the powerplants are equipped with mild hybrid technology: a 48V integrated starter-generator developing 8 kW / 11 PS (10 hp), efficiently helping with the engine workload.

Also, the engines are fitted with a new technology which optimizes the direct fuel injection process. All diesel units feature standard two-stage BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. Additionally, all units are now fully compliant with the EURO 6d-TEMP emission standard.

Furthermore, the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is standard on all models. The eight-speed gearbox also includes more advanced hydraulic control, resulting in even sportier gear shifts and increased running efficiency.

The BMW xDrive all-wheel traction system is offered as option for the 6-cylinder powered versions, namely the 630d and 640i, whereas the high-end 640d model comes standard with the xDrive chassis.

The entry-level 620d starts as low as 190 PS (187 hp), delivered from a 2.0-liter petrol burner with 4-cylinder architecture.

This is followed in terms by the 630i, which boasts 258 PS (254 hp). The 630d/630d xDrive is now good for 286 PS (282 hp), a 21 hp increase over the outgoing model.

Next in line is the 640i/640i xDrive, which incorporates a newly-installed particulate filter, rendering the powerplant EU-6d compliant. Compared to the preceding generation, the engine on the new 640i develops 333 PS (328 hp), which is 7 hp less.

The range-topping version is the new 640d xDrive GT, which now boasts an increased peak output of 340 PS (335 hp), which means 20 hp more than the pre-LCI model.