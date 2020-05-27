New engines for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be added

From July 2020, new engine options will become available for the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (F44). Two new engines will be added to the 2 Series Gran Coupe lineup. Those upgrades will cater to the entry-level 2 Series Gran coupe model.

The first in the series is the new 218d Gran Coupe, featuring an efficiency-optimized 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine. This new diesel choice with front-wheel drive comes standard BMW TwinPower Turbo technology with two-stage turbocharging.

Furthermore, the powerplant running in the new 218d Gran Coupe also boasts an enhanced common-rail direct injection with solenoid valve injectors.

The 2.0-liter entry-level diesel develops a peak output of 110 kW / 150 PS (148 hp), while the maximum torque of 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) is available between 1,750 rpm and 2,500 rpm.

The new 218d Gran Coupe sends the power to the front axle by means of a standard 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

As well, the entry-level diesel 2 Series Gran Coupe sprints from standstill to 100 km/h in a matter of 8.5 seconds, if fitted with the automatic gearbox, or 8.6 seconds in the case of the manual tranny.

The second new addition to the F44 2 Series family is the 220d xDrive Gran Coupe. The range-topping diesel choice is further now enhanced with the addition of the BMW xDrive chassis.

The new 220d xDrive Gran Coupe is rated at a maximum output of 140 kW / 190 PS (187 hp). The 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel unit manages to deliver a whooping peak torque of 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).

The all-wheel drive powertrain is standardly mated to the 8-speed Steptronic transmission and it ensures the 220d xDrive Gran Coupe accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds (vs. 7.5 seconds in the current front-driven 220d version).

The engines powering the new 218d and 220d xDrive models are also enhanced with state-of-the-art exhaust gas treatment employing the SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection. Both units are fully compliant with the EURO 6d emission standard.