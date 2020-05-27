New engines for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to be added

From July 2020, new engine options will become available for the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (F44). Two new engines will be added to the 2 Series Gran Coupe lineup. Those upgrades will cater to the entry-level 2 Series Gran coupe model.
The first in the series is the new 218d Gran Coupe, featuring an efficiency-optimized 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine. This new diesel choice with front-wheel drive comes standard BMW TwinPower Turbo technology with two-stage turbocharging.
Furthermore, the powerplant running in the new 218d Gran Coupe also boasts an enhanced common-rail direct injection with solenoid valve injectors.
The 2.0-liter entry-level diesel develops a peak output of 110 kW / 150 PS (148 hp), while the maximum torque of 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) is available between 1,750 rpm and 2,500 rpm.
2020 BMW 228i Gran Coupe is featured in the Seaside Blue Metallic color
The new 218d Gran Coupe sends the power to the front axle by means of a standard 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.
As well, the entry-level diesel 2 Series Gran Coupe sprints from standstill to 100 km/h in a matter of 8.5 seconds, if fitted with the automatic gearbox, or 8.6 seconds in the case of the manual tranny.
The second new addition to the F44 2 Series family is the 220d xDrive Gran Coupe. The range-topping diesel choice is further now enhanced with the addition of the BMW xDrive chassis.
The new 220d xDrive Gran Coupe is rated at a maximum output of 140 kW / 190 PS (187 hp). The 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel unit manages to deliver a whooping peak torque of 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).
The all-wheel drive powertrain is standardly mated to the 8-speed Steptronic transmission and it ensures the 220d xDrive Gran Coupe accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds (vs. 7.5 seconds in the current front-driven 220d version).
The engines powering the new 218d and 220d xDrive models are also enhanced with state-of-the-art exhaust gas treatment employing the SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection. Both units are fully compliant with the EURO 6d emission standard.