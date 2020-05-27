BMW to offer more paint choices throughout the range from July

While the world is focused on the new 5 Series facelift right now, the Bavarian car maker didn’t forget about other models in the range. The 2 Series Active Tourer and the 2 Series Gran Tourer aren’t exactly the most popular models in the BMW range and yet they too will get some updates this summer.

Both the 5-seater and 7-seater will be available with the Business Package which brings a rather good value to the MPVs.

Starting this July, this package will include Real Time Traffic Information, a feature made possible by the new maps software announced for the 5 Series.

Using the same backend software, the new RTTI should offer better traffic prediction and update itself more accurately, offering more precise navigation times. On top of that, more paint colors will be available for the two models, colors that were previously available for other cars in the range.

Cashmere Silver metallic, for example, was available on the X1 but not the 2 Series MPVs. That will no longer be the case. The 2 Series Gran Tourer will also be available with Phytonic Blue metallic and Misano Blue metallic.

The same Phytonic Blue color alongside Sunset Orange will be on offer starting this summer for the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe. The former will be made available on the X5, X6 and X7 from August 2020.

As for the X5 and X6 they will also get new Carbon Fiber interior trim finishers and M Carbon exterior mirror caps in conjunction with the M sports package.

The BMW i3 and i3S models are also getting some attention. They will have a wider gamut of color choices thanks to the addition of a new body finish dubbed Blue Ridge Mountain with Frozen Grey accents.

The BMW M8 models get new BMW Individual body finishes such as Ametrin metallic, Bluestone metallic, Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic and Frozen Motegi Red metallic.