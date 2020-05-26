Facelift BMW 5 Series Gets An Enhanced M Performance Parts program

Like in the case of every new model, BMW has prepared a refreshed program of M Performance Parts for the updated 5 Series generation. With the help of the BMW M Performance Parts, the 5 Series facelift models will take advantage of the brand’s motorsport DNA.

The M Performance Parts not only provide a dynamic, taut and muscular appearance for the 5 Series, but they also prove effective as they are developed to increase the performance and improve the aerodynamics.

Of course, they have to be as lightweight as possible.

The list of the new BMW M Performance Parts program for the new 5 Series generation is addressed to both the exterior, interior and chassis components of the vehicles.

To revamp the visual attractiveness of the new 5 Series and add a hint of motorsport to it, customers can choose from an ample array of special customization M Performance Parts.

Specially for the new 5 Series, BMW prepped no less than four new types of M Performance alloy wheels as follows:

20-inch M Performance forged wheel Double-spoke 669 M Bicolor (Jet Black matte, gloss milled), summer complete wheel set

20-inch M Performance forged wheel Double-spoke 669 M Orbit Grey, summer complete wheel set

20-inch M Performance forged wheel Multi-spoke 732 M Bicolor (Jet Black, gloss milled), summer complete wheel set

19-inch M Performance forged wheel Double-spoke 786 M Jet Black matte, summer complete wheel set

There’s also the possibility to redesign the vehicle’s front, side and rear end appearance, thanks to new carbon fiber body attachments, aero parts and styling details courtesy of M Performance Parts. You can choose from a wide variety of options such as:

M Performance Front attachment carbon fibre left/right

M Performance Front splitter in carbon fibre

M Performance Kidney grille in carbon fibre

M Performance Air Breather in carbon fibre left/right

M Performance Exterior mirror cap in carbon fibre left/right

M Performance Side skirt attachment in carbon fibre left/right

M Performance Accent stripes in black/silver

M Performance Side skirt films left/right

M Performance Rear bumper trim in black high-gloss

M Performance Rear diffuser in carbon fibre

M Performance Rear diffuser in black matte

M Performance Rear spoiler Pro in carbon fibre (only for Sedan)

M Performance Rear spoiler in carbon fibre (only for Sedan)

M Performance Rear spoiler in black matte (only for Sedan)

M Performance Tailpipe finishers in carbon fibre

M Performance Fuel filler cap cover in carbon fibre

On the technical side, 5 Series models can be equipped with a special M Performance 19-inch brake system. The diesel version can be optionally specced with a targeted M Performance Exhaust system.

The cabin of the new 5 Series can equally be enriched with custom M Performance Parts such as:

M Performance Steering wheel

M Performance Steering wheel cover in carbon fibre/Alcantara

M Performance Steering wheel cover in carbon fibre/leather

M Performance Shift paddles in carbon fibre

M Performance Floor mats

M Performance Logos for LED door projectors

M Performance Key case in Alcantara/carbon fibre

The new M Performance Parts program for the 5 Series Sedan and Touring will be available to order right from the market launch of the G30/G31 LCI generation in July 2020.