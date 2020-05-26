BMW 5 Series Facelift: New Individual features, Air Performance Wheels

The BMW 5 Series facelift is bringing a host of new BMW Individual equipment and a special set of aero-optimized, 20” alloy wheels entitled Air Performance Wheels. The looks of the new 5 Series models will be further enhanced with an enlarged palette of new alloy wheel designs, colors and BMW Individual special features.

The updated BMW 5 Series generation comes not only with an upgraded styling philosophy and technology, but also premieres new and eye-catching exterior paint works and radically new BMW Individual finishes, aero-optimized wheels and detailing packages.

There are two non-metallic and eight metallic color shades to choose from for the new 5 Series Sedan and Touring versions. Two new standard color palette are premiered: the Phytonic Blue metallic (known from the G01 X3 / G02 X4 / G05 X5 / G07 X7) and the special Bernina Gray metallic with amber effect, borrowed from the 7 Series luxury flagship.

The BMW Individual range of equipment available for the new 5 Series is as well enriched by new and spectacular additions. For example, the elegant Aventurine Red metallic color shade becomes available for the G30/G31 generation for the first time.

Additionally, customers can now also choose the deep BMW Individual Tanzanite blue metallic finish for their new 5 Series for the first time. The current Rhodonite Silver and Alvit Grey optional Individual colors remain available in the 5 Series portfolio.

The new 5 Series will also bring several new alloy wheel options with a remarkable design. The new wheel designs are available for both the standard specification models (Sport Line and Luxury Line) and the high-end, dynamic M Sport trim variant.

The lineup of BMW Individual novelties does not end with the exterior colors. Alongside the standard 20-inch V-spoke wheels, the new 5 Series generation premieres the unique, aerodynamically and weight-optimized BMW Individual Air Performance Wheels.

The new set of BMW Individual light-alloy wheels is particularly appealing and renders the new 5 Series a spectacular, striking look. The Air Performance Wheels are available for both the Sedan and Touring models.

The innovative wheels that mark their official debut on the new 5 Series benefit from a host of intelligent measures that are aimed at reducing the aerodynamic drag, improving airflow and keeping the weight as low as possible.

Compared to a 5 Series equipped with conventional wheels, the light-alloy, efficient BMW Individual Air Performance Wheels contribute to a decrease of up to 5 percent in overall drag coefficient.

Not only do they help also reduce fuel consumption, but the new Air Performance Wheels also help cut CO2 emissions on ICE 5 Series versions by up to 3 g/km in WLTP cycle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the new 5 Series equipped with this type of wheels emit lower CO2 levels with up to 2 g/km.

The BMW Individual Air Performance Wheels display a solid, intricate architecture with a Y-spoke design and bi-color finish. They feature high-quality, precision-fit inlays that improve airflow management and cut air turbulence in the wheel area.

Essentially, the Air Performance Wheels are a product of intensive research and development, with BMW Group being the very first automotive constructor to combine cast aluminum with aerodynamically-optimized inlays.

As a sign of distinctiveness, the new Air Performance Wheels also display an engraved “BMW Individual” inscription on the Y-spoke that also houses the air pressure valve.

The list of new BMW Individual features for adorning the exterior styling of the new 5 Series does not end here. Inspired by the successful high-gloss Shadow Line package of exterior high-sheen black ornaments, the striking BMW Individual Shadowline Headlights are premiered on the new G30/G31 LCI models.

Available in conjunction with the Adaptive LED and the high-end BMW Laser lighting technologies, the BMW Individual Shadowline Headlights add darkened, high-gloss black-colored inlays at the top edges of the headlamps.

Going inside, the cabin of the new 5 Series generation also underwent some significant updates. The buttons on the center console now exhibit a standard surfacing in high-gloss Black finish.

Furthermore, the automatic climate control unit encompasses extended functionality for the driver and front passenger and the SYNC function.

Besides the optional multifunction seats, clients choosing the 5 Series M Sport will also be able to spec their car with the M5-sourced M multifunction seats for the first time in history.

The wide selection of finishing materials for the seats comprises cloth, cloth/Alcantara (reserved for the M Sport only), Sensatec perforated (another premiere for the 5 Series) and fine leather upholsteries (standard and BMW Individual).

The range of available dashboard trims has been upgraded with two new choices: the ash open-pore fine-wood interior trim with accent trim strips in Pearl-effect Chrome and, exclusively for the M Sport variant, the Aluminum Rhombicle Smoke Grey variant with accent trim strip in Pearl-effect Chrome.

The dashboard can be covered in either black Sensatec eco-leather with brown contrast stitching or BMW Individual Merino Black fine leather.

Last, but not least, the inside roof of the new 5 Series can be optionally finished in the BMW Individual headliner upholstery featured in anthracite-colored Alcantara.